2018 winter Olympics flame lit in Greece

More
The flame will arrive in South Korea on Nov. 1 for the start of the domestic torch relay.
1:01 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2018 winter Olympics flame lit in Greece

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50681412,"title":"2018 winter Olympics flame lit in Greece","duration":"1:01","description":"The flame will arrive in South Korea on Nov. 1 for the start of the domestic torch relay.","url":"/Sports/video/2018-winter-olympics-flame-lit-greece-50681412","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.