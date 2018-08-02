Transcript for Clinton 'excited' that Rippon, Kenworthy are 1st openly gay US Winter Olympians

Then next big global event is the Olympics. So we want to now. Cool are you rooting for our what what are you gonna watch that move what's the story. Don't act now watch as much as I NC. Only I love the Winter Olympics you know I love that. I just I love the athleticism. And the stories of our athletes. And I'm excited that Adam rip on and Gus ten worthy will be the first openly gay Olympian yeah. So I'm gonna be there cheering them on whether it's skating or skiing or anything else although. I have to tell you I shut my eyes at the lewd and the skeleton that's too scared yeah. Open them to see who wins so let's cheer our olympians on and let's take that Olympic spirit. I'm trying to bring people together. And fight for what we know it right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.