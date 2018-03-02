Transcript for Eagle fan dad surprised by his sons with Super Bowl trip

And Bill Clinton urged her. It's now. Yeah rookie Q administrator be known. And now we. Oh yeah. There where an agreed and mr. you have to Wear green then. But they're doing. Yeah it's the best I can do I don't have an Eagles dirtier environment. Probably gets up to the forefront of the kids. Have they. Yes. It's. Ask our. This year should these Super Bowl. EU shark. Well thanks. Annapolis. You're committed. Heard Sheila. General news and Hugh. Oh. My god we wait until it's only that yeah. Delivers fun. I'm gallon. Odd candidate. My league and that sounds good to know. Horrible and bought the team get there first. Your age yeah. But on Sunday Jimmy there are gonna get in the game I'll be. And I think he'll. Is well I wouldn't want. It yeah oh yeah who we're government we're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.