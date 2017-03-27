Transcript for Massachusetts politician commends Houston police for helping recover Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey

If we want to welcome Massachusetts state representative. Naughton who came and joined us today to do special presentation we could not be more proud of the Houston Police Department and all of our federal partners. In the response that our city had for suitable 51. And then the recovery of the jerseys post Super Bowl I think really just put an exclamation point. On how the Houston Police Department its officers take our job very seriously. And we are just could not be more pleased that via jerseys were recovered and back in the hands of the rightful owner. We take our politics in our sports pretty seriously up in Massachusetts into New England. Now where is our politics may diverge somewhat. The passion for sports of people here in Houston in Texas now. Does not diverge. Are tremendous job. That was done with the entire handling of the suitable but he used in PD Blair friend mayor turner but this city means a great deal. Them you know win win that. Jersey went missing. All of patriots nation was concerned and but we had tremendous faith in the people here he knew law enforcement establishment.

