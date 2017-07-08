Formerly paralyzed man works to compete in Ironman

This man became a triathlete after being paralyzed 23 years ago. He now has a goal of completing an Ironman race.
1:35 | 08/07/17

Comments
Over 23 plus years ago I was paralyzed from the neck down it was going to. I all around all. Got really sick over the next thirty days Tom my body was and pins and needles. Now and I went to the hospital I'm Leon they diagnosed me with Dion Graham. It. It's. Please yards and Kona Hawaii ends. On the iron mask corn. And yeah. Cause yeah. Ponson. It's. It's fun or for drug does is so happy he wants to get things done when he literally falls now the fight. He gets back up. Blood and all and he keeps going and exuberant music.

