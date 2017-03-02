Super Bowl By the Numbers

188.5 million people are expected to watch the Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons and are expected to spend an average of $75 each on food, decorations and apparel.
02/03/17

Comments
Transcript for Super Bowl By the Numbers
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

