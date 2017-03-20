-
Now Playing: Why the Israeli baseball team is making waves in the World Baseball Classic
-
Now Playing: History of the Stanley Cup
-
Now Playing: Baseball players play with a young fan before spring training game
-
Now Playing: LIVE with Team Israel at The World Baseball Classic in South Korea
-
Now Playing: Budapest assembly passes motion to withdraw 2024 Olympic bid
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga Opens Super Bowl LI Halftime Show With Tribute to America
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady on Missing Jersey: 'It's Unfortunate'
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady Accepts Super Bowl MVP Trophy
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl by the Numbers
-
Now Playing: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says It's 'Not Awkward' Between Him and Patriots
-
Now Playing: Toddler Shows Falcons Spirit in Hospital Gown
-
Now Playing: Tweet Sends Teen to Super Bowl After She Shares Story of Epilepsy
-
Now Playing: Darla the Chicken Makes Super Bowl Prediction
-
Now Playing: Fast facts about the Daytona 500
-
Now Playing: Meet US Curling's most improbable honorary captain: NFL star Vernon Davis
-
Now Playing: Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
-
Now Playing: Patriots Fans Celebrate in Boston With Victory Parade
-
Now Playing: Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey valued at $500K
-
Now Playing: Man Opts to Kiss Beer Instead of Girl
-
Now Playing: Michigan Basketball Team Scares Walk-On Player, Awards Him Scholarship