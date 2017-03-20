Transcript for Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey has been found, NFL says

First and foremost let me just say I said it before Rossi again this was the highest priority of the Houston Police Department haven't said that. You know we're Texans and this is taxes and only blemish that we have those who horrible happened because theft of these jerseys. That were stolen from the NFL's. Locker room. You know that was on there is you control in Apple's security office on the controls these police department but it was nonetheless a blemish. On our Super Bowl and unfortunately. Four for the people that did this you don't come the taxes. And embarrass us here in our home turf right guys I want to make sure that everybody understands that that the Jersey is in the hands of the NFL. And the FBI that is in Boston. But the reason the Jersey has been recovered is because of the men and women of the Houston Police Department. And their outstanding work. That you choose who police departments major offenders division. Has been the lead agency in this investigation from the beginning after it was learned that this Jersey was stolen. After the Super Bowl. It was reported missing from the pitcher's locker room in relief on the Super Bowl since that time our investigators have worked diligently. Trying to develop leads us to Wear this Jersey may have gone. Again it was not our highest priority but nonetheless. The only blemish on the police department in terms and are traditionalists admirable was the theft of this Jersey. And so they worked to find the Jersey. In along the way obviously they worked closely with the NFL the patriots and the FBI and the Texas Rangers. Our investigators actually develop information. From my an informant here in Austin and Houston excuse me. That led them to Mexico. And that the that led them to believe that the Jersey was actually en Mexico. And quite frankly as a result of that investigation we were able to work with the FBI Mexican authorities. Two. Respond to the suspect's last known location unknown location and look for the jurors. The jerseys were subsequently recovered of the jurors he was such were recovered along with the Jersey from mr. Reid from super boy believed 49. Had been previously east. Gone missing from that's horrible were recovered. And Mexico and taken by the FBI and an apple security again to Boston where efforts are being made right now to authenticate the jerseys. We're highly confident that these are in fact the jerseys. Based on investigative efforts and based on the information that these find. Men and women. Of our police department. Uncovered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.