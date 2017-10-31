Transcript for Zach Miller to remain in hospital after emergency vascular surgery

To the NFL player who is recovering after a horrible. Injury and emergency surgery to actually save his leg. Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller dislocated his left knee Sunday. He also separate the major artery that provides blood below the knee he was rushed to the hospital in New Orleans for doctors repaired the artery. This coach calls Miller surgery a success. He's got good pulse on his lower leg as well as just good feeling. Upon his foot as warm which is a good signs are Nazis out of woods by any stretch but. It's just as good as can be expected at this point. And experts say amputation was a possibility doctors are closely watching the leg to be sure it has proper blood flow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.