Vikings' Michael Floyd violates terms of house arrest, records show

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd?is scheduled for a show-cause hearing later this month after court records show he violated the terms of his house arrest by drinking.

Floyd is due in Scottsdale, Arizona, court June 26.?

In a statement released Friday, Floyd said he "drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks" while watching a movie at his home on Saturday. The receiver said he was "unaware that the drinks contain alcohol."

According to webmd.com, the fermentation process of kombucha tea can yield trace amounts of alcohol.

According to documents from the court obtained by ESPN, Floyd was contacted on Monday after a review of alcohol monitoring reports indicated a missed test, as well as the presence of alcohol in several tests.?

The records show Floyd was tested three times between 5:30 a.m. and 6:33 a.m. on Sunday.

In his statement, Floyd confirmed he was tested three times on Sunday, with his?blood alcohol content registering .055, .045. and .044. Floyd then said he went asleep after the third test and missed a fourth at 6:33 a.m.?

"Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring," Floyd's statement said. "Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened."?

Floyd was arrested in Scottsdale in December when he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. He had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested and was sentenced on Feb. 17 to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest.

After the arrest, Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He finished the 2016 season with the New England Patriots, then signed a one-year, $1.41 million deal with the Vikings on May 10.

The house arrest sentence was transferred from Arizona to Minnesota last month, allowing him to participate in the Vikings' offseason program. One term of the house arrest was that he not drink, and Floyd was subject to random alcohol screenings, according to TMZ, which first reported Floyd's violation.

Floyd is being tested six times per day under the terms of his house arrest, which was scheduled to end on Saturday, and had completed 91 of 96 days as of Monday.

At a charity fundraiser Friday, Floyd denied the TMZ report to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, saying it was "totally false. The whole thing is false."

The NFL declined comment on Friday's reports. Before the update that he violated the terms of his agreement, Floyd could have faced league discipline for the December arrest.

