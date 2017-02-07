Warriors raising ticket prices again

Being a Golden State Warriors season ticket holder will be more costly next season. The team is raising ticket prices once again, according to invoices provided to ESPN.

Increases vary from roughly 15 to 25 percent depending on location.

The cheapest nosebleed seats go from $32 to $40 a game, while the best courtside seats rise from $625 to $715, or $30,745 for the season, not counting playoffs.

That prime front row seat on the wood would cost $2,600 each should the Warriors, who have the best record in the NBA at 43-8, make the NBA Finals for the third straight year. A team spokesperson said they would not be commenting on the new pricing.

At the start of their run, the 14-15 season, which ended in the team winning a title, the cheapest season ticket price seat was $18, while courtside was only $450 a game.

But price increases in the past have been met with little resistance. Last season, the team announced that 99.5 percent of season ticket holders renewed, a franchise record. The Warriors currently have more than 32,000 people on their season ticket holder waiting list.

The Warriors have sold out 214 consecutive home games dating back to Dec. 18, 2012.