Westbrook, George to have first-ever workout

As they begin the process of building chemistry, Russell Westbrook and Paul George?plan to work out for the first time as Oklahoma City Thunder teammates this week in Santa Monica, California.

The majority of the Thunder roster will participate in the workout, organized by Westbrook. Nick Collison (on a family vacation) and Alex Abrines (at home in Spain) won't be there and it's unclear if rookie Terrance Ferguson will participate, as he has yet to sign his rookie contract.

The workouts will run through Thursday and will mainly just consist of informal drills and conditioning, led by the players.

Westbrook and George have been getting to know each other the past few weeks, starting with a phone call the night George was traded to Oklahoma City. They also spent time together the day before George's introductory news conference. The two All-Stars didn't have a strong connection prior to the trade, only knowing each other through USA Basketball and as opponents.

It's an annual summer event for Thunder players to gather for a workout in the Los Angeles area, started by Westbrook, Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka. As the only one remaining on the team, Westbrook has continued the tradition.