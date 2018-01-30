Wizards' John Wall to have knee procedure, could miss 2 months

Washington Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall?will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee Wednesday, the team announced Tuesday.

Wall could miss two months, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and reports. The Wizards said they'd provide a timeline for his return after the procedure.

The Washington Post first reported the news Tuesday, adding that Wall will not play in next month's All-Star Game.

The team said the procedure will be performed at the Cleveland Clinic Marymount by?orthopedic surgeon Richard Parker, who performed two knee surgeries on Wall in May 2016.

Wall underwent an MRI on his left knee Monday and then met with Parker, who consulted with Wall when he started experiencing inflammation and soreness in November.?

Wall banged knees 10 games into the season in a game against Dallas and has been dealing with issues since. His knee required an MRI earlier this season and has been drained and received injections.

Wall had been slated to play for Team LeBron on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles in what would have been his fifth straight All-Star Game. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists this season, both numbers that are a little better than his career averages.