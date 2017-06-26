Wolves intent on moving PG Ricky Rubio after acquiring Jimmy Butler

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain intent on dealing point guard Ricky Rubio?after acquiring All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler, according to league sources.

Sources told ESPN that despite Rubio's strong second half last season, the Wolves are trying to add more shooting to their lineup and continue to make the Spaniard available via trade.

The Wolves surrendered their presumed point guard of the future -- Kris Dunn -- in the trade with Chicago to acquire Butler, but sources say they remain in search of a veteran at the position even though Rubio, 26, averaged 16.0 points and 10.5 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Sources say Minnesota discussed Rubio trades with several teams leading up to the NBA draft. ESPN reported in January that the Wolves and Detroit Pistons discussed a multiplayer deal that would have featured Rubio and Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson.