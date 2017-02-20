WVU's Bob Huggins: On-court scare caused by defibrillator going off

West Virginia?coach Bob Huggins gave the home crowd a scare as he fell to his knees on the court during a break in action on Monday night.

Huggins appeared to be clutching his chest and was looked at by medical professionals shortly before halftime of the 12th-ranked Mountaineers' game against Texas.

The veteran coach told ESPN's Holly Rowe at halftime that his "defibrillator went off."

Huggins added that he is fine, but it felt like someone slammed him in the back.

The 63-year-old coach previously suffered a heart attack while on a recruitment trip in 2002 and was fitted for the defibrillator.

Huggins took over as coach of his alma mater in 2007 after stints with Kansas State and Cincinnati.