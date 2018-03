TAMPA, Fla. --? Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson?will have an at-bat for the New York Yankees in Friday's spring training game against the Atlanta Braves, a source told ESPN.

Wilson has been with the Yankees all week, taking batting practice and fielding ground balls from second base. He has not yet appeared in a game.

The Yankees previously said he wouldn't be playing in a spring training game. Not in the starting lineup, he's expected to enter the game late.