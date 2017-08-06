Yonder Alonso traded to Mariners in intradivision swap

The Oakland Athletics have traded first baseman Yonder Alonso to the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

The team announced the trade Sunday afternoon.

"Surprised but excited, going to a team that is one game out of the playoffs," Alonso said after the trade, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "I get to play some meaningful baseball, which will be probably the first time in my career I'll be able to do that. I'm ecstatic."

Alonso, 30, is having a breakthrough power season while playing on a one-year contract, batting .266 with a career-high 22 home runs and 49 RBIs. His previous career high for homers in a single season was nine in 2012 with the San Diego Padres.

"I can't thank the Oakland A's enough for the opportunity they gave me," Alonso said. "They believed in me and helped me mature and recharge my career."

Alonso has seen a power dip since the All-Star break, with only two home runs and a slugging percentage that has dropped to .377; he slugged .562 before the break.

Powell has hit .194 with no home runs and two RBIs in 23 games with the Mariners this season. He was a 2012 draft pick of the A's and has now been traded three times over the past 19 months.

The A's will host the Mariners for a two-game series starting Tuesday.