30 Things Mark Zuckerberg Accomplished Before Turning 30

By (@AlyssaNewcomb)
May 14, 2014

PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook attends Day 3 of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2013 at San Francisco Design Center in this Sept. 11, 2013, file photo.
Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Mark Zuckerberg is worth nearly one billion dollars for every year he’s been alive.

Not too shabby for a guy who dropped out of Harvard his sophomore year to run a little thing called Facebook.

As Zuckerberg blows out 30 candles on his cake today, here are 30 things he’s already accomplished.

He's Rich

Forbes estimates Zuckerberg’s net worth at $26.6 billion.

Relationship Status

Some people hit 30 and worry about finding a spouse. Zuck took care of that in his 20s.

PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks with his wife Priscilla Chan at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort in this July 11, 2013, file photo.
Rick Wilking / Reuters
And She's Not Just Anyone

Before she was a doctor and he was a billionaire, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg met at Harvard.

He's A Parent ... Sort Of

The couple is already puppy parents to an adorable Hungarian sheepdog named Beast, who even has a Facebook profile. Could kids be next?

Home Sweet Home

Privacy has a price tag -- and Zuckerberg can certainly afford it. To create his own mega-compound, Zuckerberg last year bought four homes for $30 million, one of which sold for $14 million, near his own $7 million estate in Palo Alto, Calif.

New Vocabulary

He brought "unfriend" into the vernacular.

He Stood Up to Two Big Guys

Most people wouldn't go head to head with the "Winklevii" -- strapping, 6-foot-5 identical twins.

Redefined CEO Attire

Even as his wealth ballooned, Zuckerberg didn’t stray from his wardrobe staples – T-shirts and hoodies.

Huge Acquisitions

Facebook snatched up Instagram and Oculus Rift, among others, in the past few years. What will Zuckerberg and his team buy next?

Movie Star

He’s already been played by Jesse Eisenberg in "The Social Network," a movie that has taken some creative liberties about the story of the founding of Facebook.

Saturday Night Live

And he even confronted Eisenberg in an SNL appearance.

The Simpsons

Zuckerberg even guest starred as himself on an episode of "The Simpsons."

Philanthropy

Zuckerberg pledged $100 million to Newark’s troubled schools system in 2010.

'In' With Oprah

And when he did it, he broke the news to fellow billionaire and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey on her show.

1 Billion Users

Born in a Harvard dorm room, Facebook hit 1 billion users in 2012.

Connecting the World

Zuckerberg and Facebook have joined a group of other tech titans to help find a way to bring the Internet to the world’s two-thirds unwired people.

Facebook Goes Public

18 That same year, the company also went public. The IPO was lackluster, but Zuckerberg said he found a way to leverage the attention of critics as a positive.

"This is a perverse thing, personally, but I would rather be in the cycle where people are underestimating us," he said, according to Forbes. "It gives us latitude to go out and make big bets that excite and amaze people."

Reunited -- And It Feels So Good

Facebook has connected long-lost friends and relatives, resulting in some incredibly emotional reunions.

On the Flip Side...

He's also (indirectly) helped bring people back into our lives who we'd rather avoid, like ex-boyfriends.

Changed the Way We Take Photos

Selfies have become huge, and a lot of that has to do with Facebook profile photos.

And Define Relationships

Couples now have to decide whether they want to make their relationship "Facebook official."

He Got Us to Open Up

...In an electronic way. Everyone has at least that one friend who shares what they ate for lunch or their marathon training plan.

Friend Envy

And in turn, helped spur a new phenomenon: FOMO, the fear of missing out on something your friends are doing.

He's Called the President

And Zuckerberg isn't afraid to speak his mind, either.

PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, shakes hands with Japans Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda in front of a monitor displaying a facebook page of Prime Ministers Office of Japan in this March 29, 2012, file photo.
Yuriko Nakao/AFP/Getty Images
And Met World Leaders

In one of his few public Facebook photos, Zuckerberg is seen shaking hands with Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

(Half) Marathon Man

Zuckerberg completed 13.1 miles for charity in 2012, along with some of his Facebook colleagues.

He's An Uncle

That counts as an accomplishment! Zuckerberg's sister, Randi, gave birth to son Asher in 2011.

PHOTO: Mark Zuckerberg and guest attend the Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in this Feb. 19, 201, file photo in New York City.
James Devaney/Getty Images
King of the Nerds

Zuckerberg makes being geeky cool and has inspired tons of other innovators to follow in his footsteps.

Mature Outlook

Zuckerberg's 20s were colorful, but as he approached 30 last month, he revealed a mature new outlook.

"My goal is to build a culture of loving the people we serve," he said.

He Helps Us Remember Our Friends' Birthdays

Happy 30th Birthday, Mark Zuckerberg!

