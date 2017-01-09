Steve Jobs promised on Jan. 9, 2007, at the Macworld convention in San Francisco that he and the crowd together would "make some history together." Tens years later, and over a billion units sold, it's become clear how the iPhone has profoundly changed the way that consumers interact with their phones.

"Today, Apple is going to re-invent the phone," Jobs said at the convection, wearing his trademark black mock turtleneck and jeans.

"I think we're gonna hit a grand slam with this," Jobs said in an interview with ABC News at the time.

Six months later, on June 29, 2007, the iPhone finally went on sale, and thousands of customers lined up at Apple stores across the country to be among the first to purchase the device for one of two possible retail prices: $499 for a 4 GB model and $599 for an 8 GB model.

