“Good boy, Buddy,” is typical praise for a pet, but in this case, Buddy is a well-mannered, four-legged robot that both opens a door and holds it open for another robot.

The video titled, “Hey Buddy, Can You Give me a Hand?” by robotics company Boston Dynamics has gotten over 1 million views on YouTube. It features their latest work -- a dog-like robot that opens a door in a mesmerizing maneuver.

Boston Dynamics

The video shows one yellow robot walking up to and surveying a door before an identical robot with an arm extending from its back steps into frame.

The arm has a claw that functions as a hand and opens the door.

The robot continues to prop the door open for itself and the other robot to walk through before letting it close behind them.

Boston Dynamics' calls this robot the SpotMini, which is a smaller version of Spot, another robot they've created.

Boston Dynamics

They describe the SpotMini as "nimble" on their website.

Boston Dynamics claims that the SpotMini can handle objects, climb stairs, and has a 3D vision system.

The SpotMini has an extendable arm, which is used to open doors, in addition to its four legs, and its battery can go for about 90 minutes, according to Bostom Dynamics.

Boston Dynamics did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.