It could all be a pipe dream.

Elon Musk has filed a permit to dig a tunnel within Los Angeles city limits that would alleviate the standstill traffic the City of Angels is famous for.

Last week, The Boring Company, the firm Musk created to build the tunnel, filed an application with city officials to start digging within city limits, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Musk tweeted a photo of the first stage of the project near his office in Hawthorne, in southwestern Los Angeles County near Los Angeles International Airport, on Oct. 28.

Picture of The Boring Company LA tunnel taken yesterday pic.twitter.com/TfdVKyXFsJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2017

The the initial proposed route would stretch along Interstate 405 from Hawthorne to Westwood, and the project will be funded entirely by private money, a spokesperson for The Boring Co. said Tuesday, according to the Times. Last month, Musk expressed hopes that the tunnel would stretch the "whole 405" corridor from LAX to Interstate 101 in "a year or so."

The tunnel would also allow travel from Westwood to LAX in just six minutes, Musk claimed at a TED Conference in April, calling traffic "one of the most soul-destroying things."

"It affects people in every part of the world. It takes away so much of your life," Musk said. "It’s horrible. It’s particularly horrible in LA."

The Boring Company released a video in April that showed a car being lowered to the tunnel by a platform at street level. The platform, or "skate," then takes the car through the tunnel.

Musk founded The Boring Company after complaining for years about the traffic he faced during his commute from his home in Bel-Air to his office in Hawthorne, the Times reported.