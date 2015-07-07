Facebook: How to Find Out Who Unfriended You

First comes the sting of being unfriended on Facebook and then the curiosity of who did it. Or perhaps you look up an old friend only to find they're no longer one of your social media pals.

A new third-party app called "Who Deleted Me on Facebook" promises to keep track of your friends list and notify you when a connection deactivates their account or unfriends you.

The free app for iOS and Android works by keeping track of a user's friend list from the time they download it and compares that version to future updates to account for any missing friends -- and new ones who are added.

Reviews in Apple's app store and Google Play reported difficulty today getting the app to load. The team behind "Who Deleted Me" said on their Facebook page it has been experiencing "higher than normal traffic" and is upgrading today to bigger servers to handle requests.

If you're so inclined to micro-manage your Facebook friends list, you can also go about it the old-fashioned way by downloading your data and then again at a later time, allowing you to conduct a manual comparison of your contacts.