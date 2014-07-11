Perhaps in a few years we'll see people carrying around their rolled-up televisions the way they used to carry newspapers.

LG Display unveiled a paper thin, 18-inch television panel prototype that can be rolled up into the shape of a thin cylinder, making television portable.

The panel has almost 1 million megapixels and can be rolled up into a cylinder with a 2.4-inch diameter without affecting its high-definition display.

LG Shapes Up With Curvy, Self-Healing G Flex Smartphone

Instead of using "conventional plastic" for the backbone of the screen, the company said it used polyimide film. The material drastically reduced the screen's thickness and gave it the flexibility needed to roll it into a tight cylinder.

LG Display

Along with the flexible screen, LG showed off a transparent panel that has a significantly clearer picture quality than existing see-through LCD displays.

LG

LG Display said the technological advancement proves they can produce rollable television screens larger than 50 inches diagonally. In a statement, the company said it is confident it will produce a 60-inch Ultra HD, transparent rollable television by 2017.

The future of television: totally tubular.