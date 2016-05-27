Google Reveals the Top Misspelled Word in Every State

May 26, 2016, 4:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Google Search Trends revealed the top misspelled word in each state.PlayGoogle
WATCH Scripps National Spelling Bee Nets 2 Winners

Google pulled data from its search trends to reveal the top word most people have trouble spelling in each state. The result is a list that would likely make the super spellers competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee laugh.

Using search queries that began with "how to spell" and then the word in question, Google was able to determine the most troublesome words for people in all 50 states.

Meet Akash, the Scripps National Spelling Bee's Youngest Contestant

6-Year-Old Makes History at National Spelling Bee

10 Remain on Brutal Last Day of National Spelling Bee

California is home to the Mojave Desert, but the word "desert" had the most spelling queries. Arizonans and people in New Hampshire struggled with the word "diarrhea," while Floridians searched for the proper spelling of "tomorrow."

PHOTO: Google Search Trends revealed the top misspelled word in each state.Google
Google Search Trends revealed the top misspelled word in each state.

Other repeat offenders were "pneumonia," "cancelled," "vacuum" and "gray."

The full list: Alabama - Tongue; Alaska - Hawaii; Arizona - Diarrhea; Arkansas - Leprechaun; California - Desert; Colorado - Beautiful; Connecticut - Desert; Delaware - Neighbor; Florida - Tomorrow; Georgia - Appreciate; Hawaii - Boutineer; Idaho - Desert; Illinois - Appreciate; Indiana - Desert; Iowa - Maintenance; Kansas - Schedule; Kentucky - Maintenance; Louisiana - Definitely; Maine - Vacuum; Maryland - Cancelled; Massachusetts - Massachusetts; Michigan - Gray; Minnesota - Broccoli; Mississippi - Sergeant; Missouri - Pneumonia; Montana - Vacuum; Nebraska - Guarantee; Nevada - Cousin; New Hampshire - Diarrhea; New Jersey - February; New Mexico - Neighbor; New York - Beautiful; North Carolina - Pneumonia; North Dakota - Attitude; Ohio - Banana; Oklahoma - Gray; Oregon - Definitely; Pennsylvania - Cancelled; Rhode Island - Cancelled; South Carolina - Convenience; South Dakota - Gray; Tennessee - Courtesy; Texas - Niece; Utah - Leprechaun; Vermont - Possible; Virginia - Cancelled; Washington - Pneumonia; West Virginia - Giraffe; Wisconsin - Vacuum; Wyoming - Ornery

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to crown its top speller tonight when the finals continue at 8 p.m. ET.