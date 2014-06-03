Sometimes that “Toaster” filter is just too much, right?

Instagram’s latest update offers social media fans a solution: the ability to adjust a filter’s strength so the effect is less obvious.

Yes, maybe you can finally fool followers into thinking your view is really that great. Just double tap the filter icon to adjust.

The update also includes tools that let users adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth and more, according to Instagram’s blog post today.

“Inspiring creativity is incredibly important to us – and as the Instagram community grows, we’ve been excited to hear requests for more ways to creatively take hold of how your photos look and feel,” Instagram wrote.

Now if only Instagram would add a feature that lets users publish those nifty, multi-photo collages without a third-party app, that would really be awesome.