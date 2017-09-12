Apple unveils 3 new iPhones, 3 Series Watch

The latest on Tuesday's Apple event

2:50 p.m.

The iPhone X is priced at $999. Pre-orders begin on Oct. 27, and the phone will ship on Nov. 3.

2:44 p.m.

The new Apple Watch, AirPods and iPhone X will all be able to wirelessly charge with a new charging interface called AirPower, Schiller said. It will be available next year.

2:41 p.m.

IPhone X’s true depth camera will allow users to take selfies with portrait mode and comes with a portrait lighting feature as well.

2:40 p.m.

The iPhone X will have the same camera updates as the iPhone 8, but will feature dual optical stabilization, Schiller said.

2:39

Apple worked with Snapchat to create face filters that closely track a user's face and emotions.

2:38 p.m.

The iPhone X will have "Animoji," which are animated emojis that mimic the user’s facial expressions.

2:30 p.m.

The chance of a random person unlocking the iPhone X with Face ID is 1 in 1 million, Schiller said. The same chance with Touch ID is 1 in 50,000, he said.

The closer someone is to the user in genetics, the less likely that person will be able to unlock the phone, Schiller said, so an “evil twin” wouldn’t be able to access the phone.

"It adapts to your face overtime," Schiller said.

Face ID will work with Apple Pay and third party apps.

2:22 p.m.

The iPhone X does not have a "home button." To wake up the phone, simply tap on the screen, Schiller said. To get to the home screen, simply swipe up from the bottom. Schiller called the move “simple” and “intuitive.” Face ID will be used to unlock the iPhone X. Users will simply have to look at the phone to unlock it.

2:18 p.m.

Ten years after the first iPhone was introduced, the release of iPhone X (pronounced "Ten") is announced, which Cook called a “new generation of the iPhone and a huge step forward.”

“It is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone,” Cook said.

The new iPhone features an edge-to-edge screen and glass on both the front and back. The case is made of stainless steel.

It’s engineered to be water and dust resistant at the microscopic level and will come in space grey and silver.

IPhone X will have a Super Retina display, which uses OLED technology. This will result in the highest resolution of pixel density, Schiller said.

2:17 p.m.

The iPhone 8 will start at $699, and the iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. Preorders for the iPhone start Sept. 18 and will be available Sept. 22. Both are available with 64GB and 256GB.

2:13 p.m.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will have the “freedom of wireless charging.”

“We once said that the future is wireless,” Schiller said. “Boy, were we right.”

2:08 p.m.

The iPhone 8 is the first smartphone designed for augmented reality, Schiller said.

2:05 p.m.

Schiller introduced a new camera feature called portrait lighting, which will allow users to select lighting effects in portrait mode. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will also have the highest-quality video capture in a smartphone.

2:02 p.m.

The phones' cameras now include a 12-megapixel sensor, which provides 80 percent more light.

2 p.m.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will feature the new A11 Bionic chip, “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone,” Schiller said.

1:58 p.m.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus is a “huge step forward” for the iPhone, Cook said.

The phone’s design is all new, with glass on both the front and back. The phone comes in silver, space grey and a “beautiful new gold finish,” said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The phone’s glass is the “most durable ever” in a smartphone, Schiller said.

1:54 p.m.

Cook begins talking about the new iPhone.

“It’s truly amazing how much iPhone impacts the world each and every day.”

1:46 p.m.

The new Apple TV will be much faster than the current version, with CPU performance more than twice as fast and graphics four times faster, said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of internet software and services.

The cost of 4K movies in the iTunes store will be the same as HD movies, Cue said.

The Apple TV4K is available for pre-orders on Sept. 15 and ships a week later. The price is $179.

1:42 p.m.

Apple TV 4K will have "the most stunning visuals ever," Cook said.

"This will bring cinematic quality to virtually everything you watch," Cook said.

1:38 p.m.

Apple Watch users will be able to stream 40 million songs on their wrist, Williams said.

Williams then tested out the new watch on an Apple employee who was paddleboarding on a lake. He remarked how impressive it was that everyone could hear the caller, despite the location.

"That's just darn close to magic," he said.

The new Apple Watch will have a new band called the sport loop and it will be able to connect with exercise machines.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular will cost $399, while the Apple Watch Series 3 without cellular will cost $299.

At launch, the Series 3 will available in nine countries and 14 carriers will support it, Williams said. Orders begin Sept. 15, with availability starting Sept. 22.

1:25

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams discussed the updates for the Watch OS4, which will includes redesigned workout features such as smart activity coaching and high-intensity training.

Enhancements have also been made to Apple Watch's heart rate sensor, which is the most used heart rate monitor in the world, Williams said.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will have a cellular signal built in and dual-core processor, Williams said.

"Now you have the freedom to go anywhere with just your Apple Watch," Williams said. "This has been our vision from the very beginning."

"Now, you can go for a run with just your watch and still be connected," Williams said.

1:19

Cook announced changes to the Apple Watch, which he says is the No. 1 watch brand in the world.

Cook said the watch was "designed to help people stay active," which he says "people are doing more than ever before."

1:10

Angela Ahrendts, Apple's senior vice president of retail, discussed a new program at its a new program at its retail stores called “Today at Apple,” where customers can learn about coding, photography and illustrators.

Changes are being made to Apple’s stores in Paris, Milan and 5th Avenue store in New York, where the Apple cube will soon be returning.

1:03 p.m.

The event -– which marks the official opening of the new Steve Jobs Theater -- opens up to the sound of Jobs’ voice.

“One of the ways that I believe that people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out,” the late Jobs said.

After the tribute to Jobs, Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage. “It’s only fitting that Steve should open this theater,” he said to a packed audience.

1 p.m.

Apple begins its much-anticipated product launch at its campus in Cupertino, California. The packed event is being held at the Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple fans don't have to wait much longer for the unveiling of the latest iPhones.

The company's "anniversary" iPhone, or iPhone X -- as some are calling it -- is rumored to come with a hefty price tag of $1,000. If true, that is about twice the cost of the original iPhone, The Associated Press reported. Apple is also expected to unveil updates to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models.

Join us September 12 at 10am PT to watch the #AppleEvent live at https://t.co/xi6CRXgQPH. Retweet for updates from @Apple. pic.twitter.com/QYyd7HNoGL — Apple (@Apple) September 6, 2017

Fans can expect a dramatic redesign and a variety of new features with the new iPhones, AP technology writer Michael Liedtke wrote.

Leaked information on the "iPhone X" suggests its display will extend to all edges of the device, eliminating the exterior gap that currently surrounds the screen, Liedtke wrote.

Liedtke hypothesized that the latest iPhone will also have a better camera and wireless-charging capacity and may include facial-recognition technology for unlocking the phone.

Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone on Jan. 9, 2007. It hit stores more than six months later, on June 29, 2007.