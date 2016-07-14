The 2017 Toyota 86 is shown at the New York International Auto Show. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

The 2017 MX-5 SF features a retractable hardtop. Mazda has not released specs on the hotly-anticipated car just yet. Morgan Korn/ABC News

The R8 Spyder from Audi can hit hit 62 mph in 3.6 seconds and top speed is just over 197 mph. Morgan Korn/ABC News

German automaker Porsche expanded its Macan lineup to include a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo. Morgan Korn/ABC News

Matthew McConaughey introduces the Lincoln Navigator Concept at the New York International Auto Show, March 23, 2016. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

Maserati CEO Harald Webster discusses the 2017 Levante SUV, Wednesday, March 23, 2016, at the New York International Auto Show. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

The new model of the Toyota Prius, named the Prius Prime, is introduced at the New York International Car Show at the Javits Center on March 23, 2016 in New York. Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Tom Doll, chief operating officer for Subaru of America, presented the world premiere of the 2017 Subaru Impreza Sedan and the 2017 Subaru Impreza 5-Door. Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

The Trailhawk version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee is introduced at the New York International Auto Show. The Trailhawk was built for off-road use. Bryan Thomas/Getty Images

Sweden's Koenigsegg Automotive AB's One:1 is named for its power-to-weight ratio, with 1 Megawatt or 1,360hp to match its 1,360kg curb weight -- a world first for a production car. Morgan Korn/ABC News

Acura's NSX GT3 supercar was unveiled in New York. Morgan Korn/ABC News

The 2018 Lexus LC 500 boasts a 5.0-liter V8 engine. It's expected to hit dealers in late 2017. Morgan Korn/ABC News

Jaguar's 200-mph F-type SVR model made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. Morgan Korn/ABC News

The new 2017 Civic Hatchback will arrive in dealerships this fall. The Civic shown at the show is a prototype. Morgan Korn/ABC News