Power outage at CES lasts more than 1 hour

The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the largest tech trade shows in the world, came to a halt after a power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday.

The issue was eventually resolved more than an hour later, according to the CES official Twitter account.

Power has been restored and is being rolled out slowly through Central Hall at the LVCC. We thank you again for your patience. — CES (@CES) January 10, 2018

The lights went dark just before 11:30 a.m. PT in the convention's Central Hall. The CES Twitter account said Nevada Power was addressing the outage, and access to the show was being restricted until power could be restored.

David Becker/Getty Images

David Becker/Getty Images

Photos and videos posted to social media during the outage showed hundreds of people milling around the darkened and quiet convention halls. An announcement over the loudspeakers told convention-goers the cause of the outage was being investigated. Many of the high-tech displays showing off the latest electronics were not visible inside the hall.

CES, held every January in Las Vegas, is a major platform for technology companies to debut new products and prototypes. This year’s show continues through Friday.