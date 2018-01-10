Power outage at CES lasts more than 1 hour

Jan 10, 2018, 4:20 PM ET
PHOTO: An attendee uses his electronic device after power was lost during CES 2018 inside the central hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas.PlayDavid Becker/Getty Images
The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the largest tech trade shows in the world, came to a halt after a power outage at the Las Vegas Convention Center Wednesday.

The issue was eventually resolved more than an hour later, according to the CES official Twitter account.

The lights went dark just before 11:30 a.m. PT in the convention's Central Hall. The CES Twitter account said Nevada Power was addressing the outage, and access to the show was being restricted until power could be restored.

PHOTO: Attendees stand around after the power went out during CES 2018 inside the central hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas.David Becker/Getty Images
PHOTO: Attendee John Parmley looks over battery-operated lighting in the Jasco Products booth after power was lost during CES 2018 inside the central hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas.David Becker/Getty Images
Photos and videos posted to social media during the outage showed hundreds of people milling around the darkened and quiet convention halls. An announcement over the loudspeakers told convention-goers the cause of the outage was being investigated. Many of the high-tech displays showing off the latest electronics were not visible inside the hall.

Whole building power outage at CES. No backup power. Send help!

A post shared by Javier Cruz (@jccruznyc) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:56am PST

CES, held every January in Las Vegas, is a major platform for technology companies to debut new products and prototypes. This year’s show continues through Friday.

