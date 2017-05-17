Following our year-long ABC News “20/20” report on American families dealing with the devastating effects of excessive use of technology, we wanted to provide our viewers with resources for more information, support and how to help others.

-American Psychological Association has a column, titled “Children and electronic media: How much is too much?” HERE.

-The American Academy of Pediatrics offers an online tool to help parents think about media, create goals and rules that are in line with their family’s values HERE.

-The Electronic Software Association (ESA) established the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which provides resources and guidelines that provide information and insight about games for kids. They provide tips for parents HERE an a discussion guide HERE.

-Families Managing Media is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and empower parents to confidently manage the ever-changing world of childhood screens.

-Cam Adair says he is a former video game addict who now dedicates his life to helping others who think they play too much. He lectures about eliminating game usage and helps mentor people trying to quit.

Resources and experts mentioned in our program:

-Outback Therapeutic Expeditions - Unplugged Program: More information can be found on their website HERE.

-Chris Ferguson and Patrick Markey are the authors of the book, “Moral Combat: why the War on Violent Video Games is Wrong.” They have written a New York Times op-ed stating that video games are not addictive.

-Nicholas Kardaras is an addiction expert and executive director of the Dunes in East Hampton. He is the author of “Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking our Kids” and “How to Break the Trance.”

-David Rosenberg is the Department Chair of Psychiatry at Wayne State University and the Detroit Medical Center. He is currently looking for teenagers with excessive digital use for a NIH funded study. Rosenberg gives prospective teens a survey HERE that you can take online.

-Victoria Dunckley is a child psychiatrist who has a private practice and has written a book, “Reset Your Child’s Brain, A Four-week Plan to End Meltdowns, Raise Grades, and Boost Social Skills by Reversing the Effects of Electronic Screen-Time.”

-Kevin Roberts works with teenagers in Michigan who have learning challenges like ADHD. Roberts is the author of two books about excessive digital use, “Cyber Junkie” and “Escape the Gaming and Internet Trap.”