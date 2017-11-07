Twitter doubling its character count to 280 in nearly all languages

Twitter is officially expanding its character count to 280 across the world, the company announced today, doubling the traditional 140-character count.

The company announced it was testing the new limit back in September "in languages impacted by cramming," which is nearly all of them, save for Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

Today, Twitter said in a blog post that feedback from the test had been positive and that it had begun rolling out the expanded limit.

"In September, we launched a test that expanded the 140 character limit so every person around the world could express themselves easily in a Tweet. Our goal was to make this possible while ensuring we keep the speed and brevity that makes Twitter, Twitter," the company wrote.

Twitter added: "Looking at all the data, we’re excited to share we’ve achieved this goal and are rolling the change out to all languages where cramming was an issue."

According to the company, "Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages."