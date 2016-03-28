Uber's clever way of recruiting tech talent begins with a ride and a set of in-app challenges the company calls "Code on the Road."

Here's how it works: Passengers in select cities are given the option to take on three coding challenges, with each one having a one-minute time limit. If they score well, they'll be given the chance to connect with Uber recruiters via the app and will be emailed a link to a job application.

The game, which appears to have been first spotted by Business Insider, has been spotted in Austin, Boston, Denver and Portland, Oregon.

"We are always looking for new ways to reach potential candidates that want to join our team and help us solve interesting problems," an Uber representative told ABC News in a statement. "If you're in a place where a lot of people work in tech, you may see our 'Code on the Road' challenge within the rider app. The option to play gives interested riders the opportunity to show us their skills in a fun and different way -- whether they code on the side or are pursuing a career as a developer."

Uber also has another challenge on Codefights, where people can put their skills to the test against software the company calls its Uberbot.

"When you codefight against the UberBot, you’ll solve some of the core challenges we face in growing our business, such as finding the optimal route for a car, or how to best match riders for uberPOOL," a post on Uber's website explains.

Bob Cowherd, Uber's head of growth and recruiting, told the San Francisco Chronicle in January the challenge gives Uber a unique way into the recruiting process.

“We thought it would be a way to flip recruiting on its head," Cowherd said. “This moves the raw-talent test piece up to the very first step in the process.”