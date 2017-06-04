Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos enters the commercial space race

More
His Blue Origin Rocket company plans to fly its first mission into orbit as early as next year.
0:51 | 04/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos enters the commercial space race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46617172,"title":"Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos enters the commercial space race","duration":"0:51","description":"His Blue Origin Rocket company plans to fly its first mission into orbit as early as next year.","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos-enters-commercial-space-race-46617172","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.