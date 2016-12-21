Transcript for Amazon Echo Sells Out Online

Insect bites another hot holiday gift nearly sold out Amazon's voice controlled speaker the echo has sold out on Amazon.com you can still find them an Amazon stores. They'll be back in stock online next Tuesday. The move over Amazon and Google 7-Eleven is making regular deliveries. I drowned in the chain and drum maker flirty have made 77 drawn deliveries in Reno deliver is typically take less than ten minutes. Mark Zuckerberg is showing off the artificial intelligence he built to help run his. On the act called Jarvis is inspired by the system from Iron Man and see if you recognize the voice. Jarvis also hopes to get ready at morning fresh certain carnival. Not only the voice of god Morgan Freeman there is the voice of Jarvis which turns lights on and off plays music and makes those. Zuckerberg admits it is just a demo that he posted online for feedback of your check bite.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.