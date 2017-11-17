Transcript for Amazon gears up for 'Black Friday'

In today's tech sites Amazon is warming up for Black Friday the online retail giant is posting discounts on electronics starting today analysts say deals on some of Amazon's own devices are the best prices ever but they expect to see the best holiday deals this year in stores not online. Check it out but it Tesla set mind. Tests found it on must drove the battery powered truck to its unveiling it go zero to sixty and twenty seconds telling 80000 pounds. It's expected to cost around 250000. Dollars 100000. For the battery alone. And in a robot can cross bit better than any human yeah Abbas and dynamics is showing its new robot at list. It can jump from elevated block to block and it can do. A 180 degree spin. What's was impressive the robot can do back flipped. Does he effect but it's that the number is much.

