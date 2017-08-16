Transcript for Amazon 'Instant Pickup' takes on your local convenient store

In today's tech -- Amazon takes on the convenience store it's launched instant pick up users place their order for basic supplies the any act and then pick them up within two minutes or so far there are only five instant pick up sites nationwide but Amazon expects to roll out more soon. A President Obama has set a record for. The president quoted Nelson Mandela saying no one is born hitting another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. It's also the fifth most re tweeted tweet ever. And Microsoft founder Bill Gates is proving to be the philanthropy Cain did he recently gave 64 million shares of Microsoft is foundations. Those shares are worth four point six billion dollars bill and Melinda Gates had donated 35 billion dollars since 1994. And still the richest man around us are tech bytes.

