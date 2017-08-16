-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime day 2017
-
Now Playing: Amazon hires thousands of people on the spot
-
Now Playing: Binge watching considered a risk factor for poor sleep
-
Now Playing: Check out this water bubble in space
-
Now Playing: Amazon issues refunds for potentially phony eclipse glasses
-
Now Playing: Amazon plans to distribute event tickets in the US
-
Now Playing: Facebook unveils 'Watch' video tab
-
Now Playing: Adults riding in rear seat of car less likely to use seat belts: Survey
-
Now Playing: Updates from the red planet
-
Now Playing: GrubHub buys rival Eat24 from Yelp for $288 million
-
Now Playing: HBO is facing a major cyber attack
-
Now Playing: Aug. 6, 2012: Touchdown on the red planet
-
Now Playing: MixBin Electronics recalls mobile phone cases
-
Now Playing: Robots could be flying planes by 2025
-
Now Playing: iPhone 8 could replace touch ID with facial recognition
-
Now Playing: Samsung announces rugged version of the Galaxy S8
-
Now Playing: Customers gear up for Amazon's Third 'Prime Day'
-
Now Playing: 3rd SpaceX rocket launch a success after two aborted missions
-
Now Playing: Glitch in Nasdaq data
-
Now Playing: Apple to switch to facial recognition to unlock iPhone devices