Transcript for Amazon launches drive-up grocery service

In today's tech bikes drive through groceries from Amazon with Amazon fresh pick up you can order in advance and drive up and get the groceries in as little as fifteen minutes it is for prime members and is getting trounced right now two locations in Seattle. FaceBook seems to be taking on snapped chat. It will now offer filters masks and other elements to decorate your photos and video below those features are rolling out now so IOS and android users. Antenna users no longer need their phones to make that love connection that there's now PC version the aft Tinder online is designed for users to. Don't have an of storage on their phones. Or current work. It cannot help you taking some time if you're in a spot where you can't use the app yet. Back at work. That you would never no no no not at all ever and it's called the commercial break those connecting buyers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.