Transcript for Amazon unveils 'Echo Show' for the smart home

I think tech site and I cannot go now had eyes and face. Amazon unveiling its newest device they echo show its first Smart speaker with a built in camera. And touch screen the 230 dollar device will also allow free face calls to others with compatible Amazon acts reports on the new iphones delay have apparently been exaggerated. Word is the phones it processor and other electronics will be ready on schedule the iPhone it is set to be unveiled in September. And this morning a new Twitter record Carter Roberson is tweet asking Wendy's how many re tweet he means for your free chicken nuggets. Is now the most read tweed and message ever more than 3.5. Million re tweet. That replaces Alan ask yourself the as the most retreated ever that's a tough sister and Carter by the way gets. The year of free nuggets as well and a 100000 dollars for charity our new friends those your tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.