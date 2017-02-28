Transcript for Amazon's Alexa is becoming a better listener

It's a basic likes Amazon's Alexa becoming a better listener a report in time says a voice assistant may soon be able to distinguish between different peoples voices among many uses that would help parents avoid mistakes like. The six girls who use LX and order and expensive doll house marks six hero yet and YouTube is reaching sound pretty astounding viewership number you have the video platform says people are now watching one billion hours of content every day worldwide here in the US services now expected to pass American television viewership. And a fifteen year old iPod has been listed on eBay for nearly 100000. Dollars of the rare 2002 prototype. As a scroll wheel it can store up to a thousand suns the first generation iPod classic was used for testing. It's still fully functional and now I'm mad that I threw it all my own electronic this sounds like a good birthday gift for it. I think I'll bet your tech might have a good day.

