Amazon's market value surpasses Microsoft for 1st time

More
The online retailer had a market cap of $702.5 billion on Wednesday.
3:00 | 02/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon's market value surpasses Microsoft for 1st time
In today's tech Mike's Amazon is now worth more than Microsoft Amazon shares closed just over 1451. Dollars yesterday putting the Internet retailer in third place for most valuable company in the world. Behind Google's parent company alphabet. And apple. And face its forecast isn't good when it comes to younger users. A market research company. 25 to snap jab this year. One reason young lowland deals like sites that emphasizes visuals. And apple is acknowledging that its home pot is leaving the white rings on an oil. Wood surfaces apple says a Smart speakers silicon base is to blame for those white rings the company also sent the white ring should fade over time. After the home pot is removed from the wood surface and desert type and out of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53112927,"title":"Amazon's market value surpasses Microsoft for 1st time","duration":"3:00","description":"The online retailer had a market cap of $702.5 billion on Wednesday. ","url":"/Technology/video/amazons-market-surpasses-microsoft-1st-time-53112927","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.