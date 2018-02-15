Transcript for Amazon's market value surpasses Microsoft for 1st time

In today's tech Mike's Amazon is now worth more than Microsoft Amazon shares closed just over 1451. Dollars yesterday putting the Internet retailer in third place for most valuable company in the world. Behind Google's parent company alphabet. And apple. And face its forecast isn't good when it comes to younger users. A market research company. 25 to snap jab this year. One reason young lowland deals like sites that emphasizes visuals. And apple is acknowledging that its home pot is leaving the white rings on an oil. Wood surfaces apple says a Smart speakers silicon base is to blame for those white rings the company also sent the white ring should fade over time. After the home pot is removed from the wood surface and desert type and out of it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.