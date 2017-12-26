Transcript for Analysts lower iPhone X shipment expectations

Today's tech by Santa's lump of coal for apple yet analysts are lowering expectations for iPhone ten shipments in the first quarter of next year they're blaming the high price and a lack of interesting innovations just. That customers are choosing cheaper iphones. But the ten cat doesn't think you might not realize legs and has different vibrations for different colors that what you know who's calling when the ringtone is often. But out looking at the phone and if you have photos on your phone that our you know sensitive there's a way to keep them hidden. From casual viewers and Amazon wants her my new users that its echo is capable of more than 25000. Skills among them reading your child a story with help from the bed time website. It can also help you would that new diet using this guild called talk me down. And of course AGCO can also order pizza can work out formats are not get those your time might have agreed to.

