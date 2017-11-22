Transcript for Android phones may have been tracking your location even with location services disabled

Today's tech by Google as Big Brother the company confirms that android phones have been collecting location data all year. Even when location services are disabled and that data has been sent back to Google which claims. It was ever used or even stored. Yet Google says it's ending the practice flux design is calling its track wanted to skate board but it looks more like a scooter. It also has an electric motor to wheels and a tread Leggett tanks have it can go on any terrain flux is seeking crowd funding and available on a year prices will start about. 2000 dollars. At a British man is it baffled with his Amazon order. Yet the bubble wrap he ordered was packaged with incredible care wrapped in 100 feet of brown paper that by the way it was the same land. As the bubble wrap itself NUMB at a pop all bubble to the wasn't wrapped carefully that's true visitors are let's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.