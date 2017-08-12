Transcript for Anheuser-Busch purchases Tesla's self-driving Semi trucks

In today's tech by a huge order protests as a semi truck Anheuser-Busch is purchasing forty of the company's new all electric semis the truck's cost 180000. Dollars each of their giant says -- companies hoping to reduce fuel costs the new vehicles are expected to hit the roads sometime in 2019 apple is out with its list of most downloaded apps of the year bit mode you was number one the app makes cartoon pictures that look like you. That Jack came in at number two YouTube. The victory. Check out this invention made especially for the would be groom a cell phone case I can hide an engagement ring it allows the user to stream live or record the proposal and capture the reaction all are popping the question it's called the rock shock and it sells for about forty dollars. This is our courts cannot makers say yes. That's. Some -- Africa desert backed by have a great day.

