Transcript for Apple admits slowing down old iPhones

Today's tech by apple admits to slowing down older iphones apple says it slows down the processors on older iphones to prevent battery issues. That could cause the phones to suddenly shutdown or restart. The tech giant claims it's not a ploy to get you to replace your flown. Though it happened and that's exactly. It appears Amazon could be rolling out a rival to YouTube. The company recently filed to get trademark for two names Amazon tube and open to the filing came days after YouTube's parent company Google. Hold you to from Amazon devices. And Jesse is out would be most used gist of the year at number three the waving Pug with 215. Million views. And then the blinking guy yeah of course the second most viewed Jeff. And the most viewed one was due love you know that was viewed 350 million times this year those are checked ice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.