Transcript for Apple AirPods sold out on Apple website

In today sect likes you may want to cross apple air popped off your gift list a wireless earphones are sold out on the Apple's web site. It ordered today and they wouldn't arrive until January and there are also out of stock in stores they are available however for now only on AT&T'S web site. FaceBook has come up with an easy way to take a break from certain friends without cutting them off for good venue Facebook's news feature allows users to hide any person group or brand from their news feed. Brett to thirty days if you need warned time. Jeff hits news again. Brewer gaining popularity among a new crowd. Hospital patients any survey found Hoover has cut down on ambulance used by 7%. As writers look to save money some insurance companies are also offering gift cards to Hoover users. They emphasize the services not a substitute during emergencies those are detect I. Have a good day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.