Transcript for Apple celebrates the iPhone's 10th anniversary

In today's tech Mike's say happy birthday to the iPhone the the first generation model was released ten years ago today with a whopping eight gigs of memory so that phone eight is now due out later this year likely in October it's expected to have wireless charging and a fingerprint sensor on the front glass. Unthinkable ten years ago DD ten there has a new option for its users looking for love. It's rolling out. Goal a premium service that lets users see all of those who swiped right or liked them so far this service is only available in Argentina Australia Canada and Mexico. And someone found the dry they were looking for. Anarchy DT unit that was uses several Star Wars films has sold at auction. The 43 inch tall Droid was reportedly compiled from parts used throughout the filming of the original trilogy the price tag though. Nearly three million dollars still not sure who on it now does your tech bike.

