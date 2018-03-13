Transcript for Apple expands into journalism

In today's tech like apple is making a major expansion into the world of journalism the tech giant has announced its acquiring texture digital magazine service. It charges ten bucks a month for access to more than 200 magazines through an app. No word yet how apple will use the service. Apple music now has 38 million subscribers up two million in just a month and there's room to grow an apple executive claims there's two billion potential music subscribers. Worldwide. Texas company is promising to redefine. Affordable housing it claims it can now use 3-D printing technology to build a house for only 101000 dollars. The home at about 650 square feet and apparently meets building codes the companies hoping to build 100 of them in El Salvador next year tested out and we'll take that here in New York absolutely does your tech fight for Griffin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.