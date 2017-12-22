Apple faces lawsuit after admitting to slowing down older iPhones

The lawsuit claims that iPhone users never agreed to the slowdown for preserving battery life.
Transcript for Apple faces lawsuit after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
In today's tech by the new lawsuit for apple the class action suit was filed a day after the company admitted to deliberately slowing down older iphones a lawsuit claims iPhone users never agreed to the slowdown. Apple hasn't commented on the suit but says they slow down the phone to preserve battery life. Okay like two ships passing in the night Internet sleuths on street view discovered Goebel and being mapping vehicles. Passing each other on the street near Minneapolis here's the bing car bond Google but on being up all you see is a big well I'll go where that Google vehicle. Should be. And finally a high tech holiday greeting the United Kingdom's national physical laboratory created the world's smallest Christmas card it can only be viewed through a powerful microscope more than 200 million of them. Good fit into a standard postage stamp tiny yet. Bear Christmas and an exotic lizard tech but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

