Apple will give users control over iPhone slowdown issues

It's an dissect bites changes for the iPhone Apple's next operating system. Will allow users to turn off the feature that slows iphones down it comes after apple said they slower older phones to read unexpected shutdowns due to aging batteries. Also in the update annual health records feature that will story her medical information but dozen major hospitals are taking part apple says information will be encrypted for privacy. The new IOS will be available this spring. Samsung has sent out invitations for a major avenge when their next Smartphone is expected to be unveiled at the invitation gives a major hit it says quote the camera who re imagined the event takes place every 25. And Kohler is bringing elect say it's a bathrooms what the Smart mirror and an air want and a run virtual assistant have a Fannie and playing music check your email how much Margaret I'm a candidate. And I think I. Does protect rights.

