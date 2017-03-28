Apple iOS 10.3 update has arrived

Apple releases major update, features upgrade to Siri and hourly weather in maps.
0:51 | 03/28/17

Transcript for Apple iOS 10.3 update has arrived
And today's tech by a slew of new features fair apple devices operating system ten point three now available it has more than twenty new features including an upgrade to Syria and. Hourly weather in maps there's also a find my air hot teacher to help locate your missing wireless your bugs. I think that messenger is helping with the question. How far away are you the new feature allows users to share their locations for up to an hour making it easier to coordinate with friends. It's also meant to compete with similar tools from apple and Google and there's a new out the guarantees you'll get a good spot at the mall. The night park system is being installed at loss from California to New Jersey just download the gap reserve a spot and when you arrive at the long metal barrier at your assigned spot drops. Allowing you to pull righted. The price tag ten bucks for four hours the other workout and holidays your tech site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

