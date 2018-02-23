Transcript for Apple will reportedly unveil 2nd generation AirPods later this year

In today's tech bytes of upgrades to air pods are reported Bloomberg says a second generation of Apple's wireless Airbus will be released by the end of the year with a hands free connection to Siri. The report also says apple is already working on a third generation which could be water resistant. New research shows nearly half of parents worry that their children are addicted to mobile devices. The survey published in USA today also found about 50% are at least somewhat concerned about the impact of Smartphones or tablets other child's mental health. As job application filled out by Steve Jobs is up for auction at apple founder filled it out in 1973 while at college in Oregon. The job isn't specified there's Ayres has cut famous in lower case under special abilities he spelled Hewlett-Packard wrong. But still it's expected to sell for 50000. Dollars combat and think clearly he didn't have a future busy insect bites.

