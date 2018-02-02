Transcript for Apple reports over $20B in profit this quarter

It's basic Mike apple is reporting its biggest quarterly profit of all time the world's most valuable company made more than twenty billion dollars last quarter despite a drop an iPhone sales. That drop was offset by the higher price of the iPhone tent and Apple's cash reserves also hit a record at 285. Billion dollars. Amazon is also posted the largest quarterly profit in history just under two million dollars in the company credits record holiday sales. Then millions of new customers from its prime service. And super marry up it's coming back to the big screen Nintendo confirms a new animated movie. Featuring the legendary video game hero hits in the war the Japanese companies teaming up with illumination in US movie studio behind as the hello me. And then really shouldn't call yourself. The total vote you have to train losers are but it's an.

